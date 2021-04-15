From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has advised the Federal Government against the use of violent means to quell national questions by Nigerians as it could lead to more fragmentation and possible disintegration of the country.

President General of the apex Igbo body, Prof. George Obiozor, stated this at a press conference in Enugu, yesterday, saying the rise in ethnocentric nationalism has made the dream of national unity to be fading fast in the country.

He said Nigerians were passing through “one of the worst times in virtually all aspects of national life” citing the rise in ethnic militias, agitation for secession, self-determination, insurgency, banditry as having “produced the state of insecurity throughout the country.

“The Federal Government must therefore learn a lesson from history by not fighting an unwinnable war against nationalism, but seek possible peaceful options that are the only solution that guarantees national unity and peaceful co-existence. I urge the Federal Government to reconsider the use of force in resolving the present national crises. Again, history shows that military and violent means to solve the national question is bound to fail as it leads to further national fractionalisation, anarchy and eventual or inevitable disintegration.”

Obiozor said Ohanaeze Ndigbo was in total support of the Ebubeagu security outfit formed by South East governors to ward off security threats in the zone.

He also assured that there would be no clash between members of Eastern Security Network (ESN) floated by Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and Ebubeagu as long as they worked for the protection of Igbo.