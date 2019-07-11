Rivers State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned some leaders of the party not to push its member too far, as doing so would be of dire consequences.

According to an aide of the state chairman of the party, who declined to be named, some leaders and elders of the PDP have been making comments and taking actions capable of alienating the state chapter.

The state chapter said its leaders and members have suffered and endured many things, warning that there is a limit to what anybody could take.

“We have suffered abuses but we have restrained ourselves. What the so-called leaders should know is that we are not keeping quiet for want of what to do. If they continue, we will react,” the source said.

Rivers PDP warned that if its leaders and members are pushed to the wall, they would make a statement, through a reaction, that would not be good for the PDP.

The state PDP chapter said despite the sacrifices and contributions its members and leaders made for the success of the party in the last elections and during the crisis that engulfed the national body, some party leaders and elders are treating them unpleasantly.

The party chapter said it would be in the best interest of the PDP if there is mutual respect and appreciation of everybody’s contribution.