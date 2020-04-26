Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s father has urged the Arsenal striker to sign a new contract after he was linked with a move to Chelsea.

The 30-year-old will have just 12 months remaining on his current deal with the Gunners this summer, meaning that he could potentially leave on a free transfer next year, if he does not reach a new agreement.

On Friday, reports claimed that Chelsea are in the race to sign Aubameyang and the club believes that Arsenal will be forced to sell the forward in the next transfer window. But Aubameyang’s father appears to be keen to see his son extend his stay with Mikel Arteta’s side, judging by his latest post on Instagram.

In a post shared by Pierre-Francois Aubameyang, an image of the striker signing his first Arsenal deal was captioned with: ‘You know what you have to do bro @aubameyang97’.

Since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in a £56million deal in January 2018, Aubameyang has scored 61 goals in 97 games for Arsenal.