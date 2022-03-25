The constitutional amendment on indegineship before the National Assembly should not be used to re-introduce RUGA by the APC administration, renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has warned.

He lampooned those behind the constitutional amendments, alleging that they had a hidden agenda to re-introduce RUGA.

Onitiri recalled that Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had announced on March 8, that the National Assembly would reconsider at least three proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution that had been rejected earlier.

They were amendments on foreigners married to Nigerian women, indigineship, and that of 35 percent affirmative action in which women were asking for more space in the country’s political space.

He pointed out that if the amendment sailed through, governors who were the custodians of land under the Land Use Act, would be powerless.

“All the forests and forests resources under the control of the state governments would easily be taken over by armed herdsmen, Boko Haram, and bandits who were already dislodging the Indegines from their ancestral lands.”