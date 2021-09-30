By Vivian Onyebukwa

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos was agog recently at the investiture of Papal Chaplain, Knights and Medalists on three religious and 10 lay faithful who were decorated in the Church. The ceremony was performed by His Grace, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, Archbishop of Lagos Diocese, on behalf of His Holiness, Pope Francis, at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos State.

Among the recipients were Very Reverends Gabriel Amolegbe, Peter Oke and Patrick Obayomi, as Chaplains of His Holiness. Chief Sena Anthony and Chinelu Amangbo were conferred with the title of Papal Medal of Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice. Also, Patrick Igwilo, Anthony Idigbe, Cyril Pinheiro, Patrick Amaechi and Winifred Akpani were conferred with the Knights of St. Sylvester the Pope, while Robert Soji Olagunju, Edward Hughes and Gregory Enahoro were conferred with Knights of St. Gregory the Pope. It was an elaborate event that witnessed a large number of personalities from all walks of life, comprising religious, lay faithful and non-Catholics.

The event also coincided with the celebration of the Feast of Exaltation of the Holy Cross. The Feast of Exaltation of the Holy Cross is an annual celebration of the Catholic Church held on September 14, which signifies the sacrifices of Jesus Christ for the Church at Calvary. Msgr. Nwaezeapu, who is also the Dean, Lekki Deanery, described the Feast of Exaltation of the Cross as the celebration and commemoration of the greatest work and act of God. He said that the sacrificial death of Jesus on the cross; the symbol of Christian faith, represents Christ’s victory over death, as the gates of heaven that was shut after the fall, were thrown open to mankind once again. He noted that before the coming of Christ, the cross was a symbol of humiliation, dehumanization, torture, violence and shame, but Christ’s sacrificial death on the cross changed all that, and transformed the cross into a symbol of victory and redemption. According to him, the Feast of Exaltation of the Cross of Jesus, celebrates this victory and the redemption that is redemptive transformation of the cross, from being an instrument of shame and death, to being the instrument of life. He, therefore, urged the people to appreciate the acts of Jesus on the cross by their attitude, personal adherence to him, the gospel, his values and mission.

He noted that the reason the Papal awardees have been given special recognition by the Pope is an acknowledgement of their contribution in the growth of the Church, and Archdiocese of Lagos. He reminded the awardees that the reward of hard work is more work, adding that the honour bestowed on them should not lead to retirement, but to greater commitment, and active service in the church.

“When the Church is celebrating you, the Church is saying thank you, and at the same time asking for more, more action, greater service, and greater commitment at service”, he emphasised.

Speaking shortly after the event, Most Rev. Adewale Martins, Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, tasked Christians to live lives that give testimony to the faith that they profess in addition to being models of good Catholic faith and Christian living in their parishes, the Church and every where they find themselves. He described the award of Papal honours as a blessing which the Lord has given to these people for the efforts that they have made before.

Martins urged the newly invested Papal Chaplains, Knights, and medalists, not to relent in doing the work of God. “We should bring life to wherever we find ourselves. Let us be instrument to be good to whatever we meet, wherever we find ourselves. This is not a retirement, but a training for the world of the mission, evangelisation”.

Among the religious present at the occasion were Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, Catholic Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese Peter Odetoyinbo, Bishop of Osogbo, John Oyejola, Bishop of Ijebuode, Rev Frances Adesina, Bishop of Ibadan, Rev. Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, Bishop of Ilorin, Paul Olawoore, Bishop of Oyo, Emmanuel Badejo represented by director of communications, and Rev. Sister Ikofisile, among others.

