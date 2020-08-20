Zika Bobby

Customs Area Controller of Port Harcourt Area ll Command, Comptroller Aliyu Galadima Saidu has urged newly promoted officers to redouble their efforts in national service.

Saidu who said this in Onne port while administering decoration of newly promoted customs officers serving in the Command, added that the service and government expectations from them has increased.

“It is not easy attaining these ranks, but then, it is another serious challenge because so much is now expected from you . You have been saddled with additional responsibilities and I trust that you will all deliver as you have always done in line with our tradition of dedication to duty

“A lot of things about you changes with your new status. As you step out of this hall, carry yourselves as people recognised and honoured by continue staying away from illegalities and any form of lawlessness.

“The board and management of the Nigeria Customs Service have deem it fit to promote you and expect you to be the highest examples in honesty, discipline, commitment to work and zero compromise

“So much is expected from you, you must justify that confidence reposed in you. A lot of you went for this promotion examination and were not successful. Not that those promoted are better than them, not that you are prayer warriors more than them, but that is how the Almighty destined it to be and what the Service expect from you is more hard work, more result oriented output.

“Junior officers will come up to you for challenges and guidance. So your leadership skill from this moment will start manifesting by guiding them.

“By the time you go back to respective unit you will do what is expected of you.From this moment you will upgrade on your exemplary lives . I am very proud that in the whole of this zone, Onne got the highest number..”

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, Deputy Comptroller Idrisu described what happened as a harvest of promotions.

He thanked Saidu for his support and guidance which played vital part in the successes recorded by the promoted officers.

He commended him for advise given to them at work and prior to examination, which according to him, boosted their performances.