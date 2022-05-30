From Desmond Mgboh, Kano
Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who have occupied national legislative positions in the past have denounced plots to remove them as delegates of the party in the forthcoming APC national convention.
The members, who spoke under the aegis of the Forum of Former Legislators (from the First Republic to date) said that a recommendation to that delist them has been forwarded by the National Assembly to the Presidency., adding that it is at the moment awaiting the assent of the President.
A statement signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Umar Sadiq and made available to Newsmen in Kano, passionately appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, not to assent to the proposal by the legislators
The Forum while presenting its case, referred to Chapter 12 of their party’s constitution, which admits former legislators as accredited delegates in state congresses and national conventions.
They regretted that the current exploit was a clear violation of their fundamental rights as party men and by extension, a violation of their constitutional rights.
“We hereby call on Mr President not to heed the call for our removal while describing the President as a democrat and a shining example of an excellent leader,” the statement said.
