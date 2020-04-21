Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Nigerian ex-international, Garba Lawal, has warned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) not to be in a hurry to offer Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, new deal until the coast on the economy becomes clearer at the end of Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Daily Sunsport from his base in Kaduna, the former Eagles utility player further warned that the football federation might plunge itself into deep crisis accepting a deal it might not meet its obligation considering the bleak economic situation that will face the country after the world health pandemic.

The Pinnick Amaju-led NFF Executive Committee has concluded arrangements to offer the German-born tactician new deal with an amended contractual conditions, waiting for his acceptance.

Reacting to the new deal, Lawal however, argued that with the country’s main source of income, crude oil, crashing hopelessly in the world market, the football federation must first be sure of its source of fund before renewing Rohr’s deal to avoid the embarrassment of owing him.

Asked if Rohr has done well to merit contract renewal, Lawal replied: “As a coach, I don’t criticise fellow coach, but I think he has contributed his own quota. In reality, however, Nigerians expected more from him than what he achieved.

“He has not really shown any edge over other Nigerian coaches before him. There is no spectacular achievement he has recorded that other Nigerian coaches did not do better than him previously.

Chukwu, Keshi, Amodu, Eguavoen, Onigbinde among others did better than himl

“However, let me say that whatever opinion anybody has about the renewal of Rohr’s contract is inconsequential because the NFF has the final say as his employer. But my fears are the economic situation facing all of us and where the NFF intend to raise the huge amount of money, running into thiusands of Dollars they are paying him monthly.

“We all know that the crashed crude oil price at the international market will certainly affect the Nigeria economy. The federation cannot afford to employ a coach that they cannot pay. Since nobody can predict how the economy will be after the Coronavirus pandemic, my advice to the federation is to wait till the end of the pandemic before offering Rohr new deal.

“The federation should know that even the big clubs in Europe are considering and settling for pay cut. It is very dangerous NFF offering Rohr new deal without confirming the stream of income to pay his salaries ask and when due to avoid embarrassment.

“The federation must be sure that the sponsor they are banking on to pay his salaries can afford the bill after this Coronavirus-induced harsh economy,” Lawal warned the Nigeria football governing body.