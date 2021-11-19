From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) mobilised for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Course scheduled for next week not to report to the Orientation Camp with fake documents.

Director General of the scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the warning in Abuja during a press briefing ahead of the Orientation Course, insisting that PCMs must present themselves for COVID-19 test at the camp before registration.

The scheme warned that the management has put in place adequate machineries to clampdown and prosecute anyone caught with fake documents.

Represented by the retiring Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the Scheme equally announced that all married pregnant and nursing mothers not deployed to their respective husbands’ places of domicile can proceed to the NYSC Orientation Camps within their spouses’ States of residence for Orientation course.

“All PCMs must present themselves for COVID-19 test at the camp before registration. PCMs are to fill COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) self-reprinting form and print verification slip to be presented in camp for COVID-19 test.

“All PCMs slated for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Orientation Course are advised to proceed to their respective camps as stated on their Call-up Letters. Foreign-trained graduates are to report to the camp with their International Passports and original copies of all uploaded documents.

“PCMs are strongly advised not to embark on night journey to the Orientation Camps in order not to endanger themselves. They are also advised to break their journey if it is going beyond 6:00pm and pass the night in military or police barracks, NYSC Secretariats, Corps Lodges and other safe places. PCMs should diligently read the Call-up letters as they contain all relevant information and guidelines.

“Parents and Guardians are enjoined to warn their wards to be security conscious and not board vehicles by the roadside or vehicles unregistered with the NURTW while travelling to Camp.

“They are advised to use only government approved motorparks in order not to fall prey to criminals. They should equally be admonished on the dangers of travelling at night.

“We wish to inform Nigerians that all COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly adhered to in the Orientation Camps. We have partnered the NCDC and State Health Officials to ensure COVID-19 free Orientation Camps. Liaison with security agencies is also on-going to ensure the safety of all Corps Members. Enquiries where in doubt should be made and NYSC will readily provide information.

“National Diploma (ND) Certificate will be presented in addition to other relevant documents by Prospective Corps Members of Mono/Polytechnics as pre-condition for registration at the Orientation Camps nationwide.

“PCMs are strongly advised not to present any fake document for registration at the Orientation Camp. Management has put in place adequate machineries to clampdown and prosecute anyone caught.

“In the event of any loss of Call-up Letter, the prospective Corps Member who collected the Call-up letter from his/her institution is advised to obtain Police Report and Sworn Affidavit and thereafter report to the institution of graduation for further necessary action. Those who initially printed their Call-up Letters on-line can re-print the Call-up Letter in the case of loss.

“Any person who fails to report for service in the Service Corps as directed in the Call-up Letter and/or refuses to make himself available for service in the Service Corps shall be prosecuted in line with the provisions of Section 13 sub-section 1(a) and (b) of the NYSC Act, Cap. N84, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“Also, any person who is not eligible to participate in the Service Corps or has been duly issued with a Certificate of National Service or Certificate of Exemption but so participates or attempts to so participate shall be prosecuted in line with Section 13 sub-section 2(a) and (b) of the NYSC Act, Cap. N84, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“In observance of COVID-19 protocols, Prospective Corps Members are to report to camp strictly on the dates stipulated on their call-up letters and abide by all COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical interventions including washing of hands at designated points at the Orientation Camps.

“The staggered date of reporting to camp by Prospective Corps Members is to avoid overcrowding and ensure physical and social distancing. Every Prospective Corps Member is therefore expected to come to come to camp with enough face masks and personal pocket size hand sanitizer.

“Sequel to the recent announcement by the presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, PCMs are to note that effective 1st December 2021, all Federal Civil Servants (including Corps Members) will be required to show evidence of COVID-19 Vaccination before they are allowed access into offices (and orientation camps). Please note that presentation of forged COVID-19 certificate is a criminal offence.

“All married pregnant and nursing mothers not deployed to their respective husbands’ places of domicile can now proceed to the NYSC Orientation Camps within their spouses’ States of residence for Orientation course.

“However, they are to present for registration, in addition to other relevant documents: evidence of marriage, identity of husband, evidence of husband’s place of domicile,” the Scheme noted.

