From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) mobilised for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Course scheduled for next week not to report to the Orientation Camp with fake documents.

Director General of the scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the warning in Abuja during a press briefing ahead of the orientation course, insisting that PCMs must present themselves for COVID-19 test at the camp before registration.

The scheme warned that the management had put in place adequate machineries to clampdown and prosecute anyone caught with fake documents.

Represented by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC boss announced that all married pregnant and nursing mothers not deployed to their respective husbands’ places of domicile can proceed to the NYSC Orientation Camps within their spouses’ States of residence for the orientation course.

“All PCMs must present themselves for COVID-19 test at the camp before registration. PCMs are to fill COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) self-reprinting form and print verification slip to be presented in camp for COVID-19 test.

“All PCMs slated for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Orientation Course are advised to proceed to their respective camps as stated on their Call-up Letters. Foreign-trained graduates are to report to the camp with their International Passports and original copies of all uploaded documents.

“PCMs are strongly advised not to embark on night journey to the orientation camps in order not to endanger themselves. They are also advised to break their journey if it is going beyond 6:00pm and pass the night in military or police barracks, NYSC Secretariats, Corps Lodges and other safe places. PCMs should diligently read the Call-up letters as they contain all relevant information and guidelines.

“Parents and Guardians are enjoined to warn their wards to be security conscious and not board vehicles by the roadside or vehicles unregistered with the NURTW while travelling to Camp.

“They are advised to use only government approved motor parks in order not to fall prey to criminals. They should equally be admonished on the dangers of travelling at night.

“We wish to inform Nigerians that all COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly adhered to in the Orientation Camps. We have partnered the NCDC and State Health Officials to ensure COVID-19 free Orientation Camps. Liaison with security agencies is also on-going to ensure the safety of all Corps Members. Enquiries where in doubt should be made and NYSC will readily provide information.”

