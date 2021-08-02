From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, has charged four newly promoted police officers serving in the Presidential Villa, not to rest on their oars but rededicate themselves to the service of the community and the nation.

He also urged them to see their elevation as a call to duty and re-dedication to the service of the country.

He gave the charge in the Presidential Villa when he decorated the newly promoted officers are Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Saleh Hassan Gwani, who is now Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in-charge of Presidential Vehicular Movement (PVM) and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ibrahim Kaware, who is now a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Escort Commander to the Chief of Staff to the President.

Others are ASP Dogonyaro Danjuma and ASP Auwalu Kaware both promoted to DSPs serving at 24 PMF Presidential Escort, State House, Abuja.

According to a statement by Assistant Director (Information), Patience Tilley-Gyado, in his charge to the officers, Gambari lauded their diligence and commitment to duty, saying:

‘These promotions and decorations are in recognition of your exemplary service, competence, professionalism and dedication to duty.

‘A promotion to a higher rank is to encourage you to do more so that by the time you leave the service, you can look back and see that each step of the way your services have been recognised.

‘So, do not rest on your oars but rededicate yourselves to the service of the community and the nation.’

The Chief of Staff, who was supported by the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, in the decoration ceremony, also praised the wives of the officers for being very supportive, saying ‘beside every successful man is a very courageous and supportive woman.’

