By Omodele Adigun

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has charged the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, as well as other awardees, not to rest on their oars as Lawan and Emefiele were conferred with New Telegraph’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Man of the Year Award, respectively at the weekend in Lagos.

Kalu, who doubles as the publisher/chairman of the outfit, said the awardees should continue to carry the flag of success, which earned them the laurels.

“It is not the end of your desires and ambition. It is certain there are more things to be done in the future,” he added.

Mr. Kunle Oyewunmi, an aide to Kalu, read the address on his behalf, as the Chief Whip came as part of the National Assembly entourage, which accompanied the Senate President to receive the award.

In the address, he said: “The New Telegraph Award which was planted a few years ago as a token of our support for the advancement of Nigeria’s democracy and economy has turned into a carnival that has received robust commendations from Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike across the globe.

“It is important to mention that all the awardees were chosen on their merits. This award is part of New Telegraph’s contribution towards nation-building.

