Gabriel Dike

Former Nigeria High Commissioner to UK and Chancellor of Mcpherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, Dr. Christopher Kolade and some stakeholders have charged 92 graduating students of the institution not to rest on their oars but work hard to attain greater heights.

Kolade and the key stakeholders gave the advice at McU 4th convocation ceremony which attracted the General Overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev. Felix Meduoye, Prof. Pat Utomi, who was the convocation guest speaker, incoming GO of the Church, Rev. Samuel Aboyeji, former GO, Rev. Wilson Badejo, pioneer Pro-chancellor of McU, Prof. Israel Adu, traditional rulers, members of Board Trustees, management team of McU, parents and well-wishers.

“I enjoin you not to rest on your oars. The journey is still far. For these young graduates, there are still lots to be done and for McU, there are greater heights to attain,’’ Kolade noted.

The chancellor sent forth the 92 graduating students to go and do exploits, set good and attainable goals and should put up a good fight to attain greater heights, stressing “I look forward to seeing you in high places soonest”.

In his address, Rev. Meduoye described the 92 graduating students as champions who have been found worthy to be awarded a degree of McU.

Said he: ‘’The world you are going into is a very challenging one and I charge you in the name of the Lord to go in and possess the land for you are well able to overcome it. You have all it takes to succeed in life, for the Lord God is with you”.

Chairman, Board of Trustee of McU, Dr. Mayowa Afe charged the graduating students to go out and make godly impacts on the society, adding that the university and their parents have invested much in them and the world is waiting to see the dividends.

“May you not fail your generation, it is not over yet. Let us continue to spur them on until they soar like the eagles”.

The acting Pro-chancellor of McU, Prof. James Jacob said the vision of the university is to build a people of excellence and integrity for service and that McU is committed in spite of all odds

His words: ‘’Our beloved graduands, I want to congratulate you and charge you to go out there as ambassadors of McU. Do not betray the trust reposed in you. Be adventurous in your pursuit of greatness. Do not settle for the second-best”.

Addressing the gathering, McU VC, Prof Adeniyi Agunbiade recalled that in 2018, the university graduated 70 and in 2019, it is releasing 92 young people into the world of works.

According to him, out of the 92 graduating students, 15 obtained First Class from College of Humanities (2), College of Natural and Applied Sciences (7) and College of Social and Management Sciences (6).

The VC disclosed that Osasona Sunmisola Ibukun from the Department of Accounting and Finance emerged the overall best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.91, the highest in the last four academic sessions.

Prof Agunbiade informed the gathering that the four programmes visited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in October/November 2018 received full accreditation.

He further announced that four new undergraduate programmes and postgraduate courses were approved by the Senate and the Governing Council, which have been presented to NUC for verification and take-off in the next academic session.

The McU VC commended Magodo District/Magodo Church Council of Foursquare men, Prof Olurinde Lafe tuition-only scholarship, Mrs. Oluseyi Ozoya and Mr. Gboyega Fatimilehin for awarding scholarship to indigent but bright students.

He explained that the 92 graduating students demonstrated strong moral courage and boldness in making choices and saw themselves as giants where others cringed in fear of not being able to make it.

He congratulated the two recipients of honorary doctorate degree, former GO of FGC, Dr. Wilson Badejo, awarded Doctor of Divinity and the pioneer Pro-chancellor, Prof Israel Adu, awarded Doctor of Science for their contributions to McU and FGC.