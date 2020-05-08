James Ojo, Abuja

Non-Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has directed its members to ignore any circular directing them to resume duties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reacting to a circular issued by the Registrar of Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Bola Adekola, directing all the staff of the university to resume duties as from Monday, May 11, 2020, the NASU Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, in a letter to the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, faulted the directive.

He informed the PTF that, “the national secretariat of NASU is of the opinion that this directive of FUNAAB authorities conflicts with the Federal Government lockdown easing guidelines in respect of academic institutions and social engagement which state thus: ‘all schools to remain closed till further evaluation’.

“We, therefore, call on the PTF to prevail on the authorities of FUNAAB to respect the content of the Federal Government lockdown easing guidelines and stop them from implementing the registrar’s circular asking all staff to resume for duty on Monday in the interest of the protection of the workers.”

The union disagreed with the university’s claim that its circular was guided by instructions issued by both the federal and Ogun state governments on the lockdown.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Felix Salako, explained that university environment has its own uniqueness, adding, “it should be clear that the Federal Government issued guidelines, not forgetting that various agencies under it have their peculiarities. During this lockdown, the university management attended to requests from TETFund, NUC, AGF etc. Those requests were met with staff complementing each other in various units.”

Justifying the May 11 resumption date, Salako noted that the date is sacrosanct for the effective functionality of the institution.