GBO have been warned against disparaging their leaders whether at home or abroad.

Spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chuks Ibegbu, in a statement, lamented the recent attacks on Chief Arthur Eze, by writer Chimamamanda Adichie saying such attacks should not have been placed in the public domain.

“It does not tell good of Igbo virtues,” Ibegbu said noting that land conflict issues were better resolved by traditional institutions and should not be made a raison daitre for a campaign of calumny against a notable Igbo leader.

He advised Adichie to apply decorum, which is the hall mark of a good writer, noting that Ndigbo were proud of her literary prowess and should not descend to the level of a tantrum thrower.

He demanded an apology from Adichie, assuring that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Anambra chapter would look into the matter and if it is unable to resolve it pass it to the national body.

Ibegbu called on Igbo to massively attend the Michael Okpara leadership lecture at Umuahia on Saturday, September, 28 22019. Chief Eze is one of the recipients of the award in Business and human Management at the event.