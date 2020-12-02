From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, yesterday, tasked the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami not to run short of the law establishing the Federal University.

He said the VC should continue to work within the framework of the law for her to continue to be seen as a model of transparency, accountability, and openness in the university administration

Mr. Idahosa gave the advice on her first anniversary in office as UNIBEN Chief Executive, through a statement by his media aide, Osaro Aghedo, and made available to newsmen in Benin on Wednesday.

Idahosa commended Salami for her innovation in academics and infrastructural development in the in the school.

The federal lawmaker also lauded Salami’s leadership role in the area of innovation and her consistency to ensuring that the University retains its leading position as an institution of first choice.

“Professor Lilian Salami has been a good Ambassador of the University of Benin with her exemplary leadership style, innovations and academic excellence”

“I urge her to keep up the good job, remain focused, work within the framework of the laws establishing the university so she can continue to be seen as a model of transparency, accountability, and openness in the university administration,” he said.

He advised her to be conscious of the fact that Nigerians are expecting much from her being in charge of one of the best universities in Africa and globally.

Similarly, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Lilian Salami, has coopted 150 non-academic staff in the university into teaching cadre in order to boost and increase the number of the teaching staff of the ivory tower.

The vice-chancellor who disclosed this yesterday in Benin during the first anniversary of her assumption of office said that accreditation of courses at the university which have been postponed will now be centralized to take off the burden on departments and facilities.

Prof. Salami said that policies which appear to constitute a clog in the wheel of the development of the institution are either been reversed, de-emphasized, abolished or strengthened.

Against the backdrop of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, the vice-chancellor noted that the school has lived up to expectations in the various interventionist measures of the disease.

“Responding to the need to curb this challenge, the university’s researchers came up with problem solving mechanisms; various breakthroughs were achieved in the year under review.

“Our team of researchers known as COVID-19 Initiative headed by Prof. Ken Obahiagbon produced a clinically tested prototype ventilator and also produced the now high in demand three-in-one hand wash machine”, she said.

She added that the year 2020 has been a most challenging one with the COVID-19 menace coupled with the strike action by university teachers but the management has however remained focused and determined to make a difference in the life of the institution.