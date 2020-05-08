Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on some members of the National Assembly not to be a clog in the wheel of progress of the Niger Delta as recent events seem to had indicated, particularly the move to conduct forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The umbrella body of students in Nigeria was concerned that NDDC was being targeted for blackmail as regards the planned forensic audit of the Commission.

NANS President, Danielson Akpan, in a statement, on Friday, called on the National Assembly leadership not to allow itself to be seen as the enemies of the Niger Delta People or working at cross purposes with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “It will be out of place that instead of offering support to achieve the same goals with President Buhari, who ordered the evaluation of the impact of the NDDC on the lives of the average Niger Deltan via a forensic audit which has received support from Governors of the region and Nigerians, the National Assembly allowed itself to be used to frustrate the forensic audit of the Commission which has commenced in earnest.”

NANS President, specifically, urged Hon. Peter Akpatason, Senator Peter Nwaboshi and Senator George Sekibo, to concentrate on making laws that would uplift the living standard of the Niger Delta people, rather than engage in alleged smear campaign and mud slinging of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

He added: “We are frustrated and disappointed that, just when there appears that NDDC would bring about sustainable development of the Niger Delta region, some lawmakers seems to have allegedly constituted themselves as a clog in the wheel of progress. When would development get to the creeks, the people, our siblings, students, poor, teachers, communities? When would infrastructure be available for use by people of Niger Delta?

“We are tired of unending probe that only seeks to arm twist the management of the Commission and probably make them to satisfy the interest of some few people against the interest of majority.

“President Buhari has set the pace with IMC and foreinsic audit and we must follow. He did it on behalf of the helpless women, mothers and young people of the region.

“He choose Senator Godswill Akpabio, to lead the renewal of hope for the people. We cannot miss the response he will deliver, the legacy he will write on the sands of time, neither will he throw away the opportunity to right the wrongs done, from infrastructure to the wellbeing of the people and by this, the purpose of the Commission and ministry would have been fulfilled by fast tracking the development of the region.

“People of Niger Delta deserve excellent not just good leadership, so, we cannot be thankful enough to Mr. President for the move. Indeed, desperate times deserve desperate measures, even the extension of their mandate speaks to the right leadership.

“We must get to the roots of what has been responsible for the underdevelopment of the Niger Delta. The IMC must be allowed to discharge their mandate without parliamentary intimidation. The National Assembly must strengthen the Commission through legislative support, and the forensic audit will unravel and expose those who have engaged in contract racketeering to keep the region in a state of perpetual underdevelopment and turning the region into a theater of abandoned projects.”

NANS, thus, called on stakeholders to recognize the extent to which the region has been left behind and urge the National Assembly to collaborate with the the Commission and Ministry on the renewed effort to improve on our journey to greatness

It also commended the President’s speedy approval of medical intervention in the fight against Coronavirus to the region through emergency purchase Act.

The National Students’ body encouraged the IMC not to be distracted and the Minister to give NDDC, a befitting Head office complex and better the lives of Niger Delta people.