Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has pleaded with the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) not to sack him now as he still has a lot to offer.

Rohr, in a goodwill message to the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, who turned 50 recently pointed out that he had worked with the federation for some years and have enjoyed his support all through.

“Happy birthday, president, it’s four and half years that we are together, and I hope that when it’s your birthday in December, you didn’t sack me yet (laugh),” Rohr said in a video shared on the Super Eagles Twitter handle.

“I hope that we go further and win this AFCON and possibly the World Cup together, he stated”

The former Delta State FA Chairman and the German tactician have being working together since the former Gabon head coach was named the Super Eagles Technical Adviser in 2016.

Under their watch, the Super Eagles qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and made it to the semifinals round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

But that ride has gotten bumpy of late, with many calling for the sack of Gernot Rohr after the ex-Bordeaux gaffer led the Super Eagles to two disappointing draws against Sierra Leone in November.

Still, the Franco-German coach maintains that he has enjoyed every bit of his time working with Pinnick and hope they can win the 2022 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon and FIFA World