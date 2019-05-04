Christopher Oji

The Commissioner of Police, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Command, Mr Maikudi Shehu, has warned dealers in explosives and radioactive materials to stop selling the harmful devices to terrorists. Shehu, who gave the warning yesterday during a meeting with dealers in explosives and other stakeholders at his office in Lagos said, that terrorists were operating and thriving in the Northeastern part of the country because they have access to deadly explosives.

While declaring that the police can only win war on terrorism if dealers cooperate with security agents by desisting from selling explosives to them, he vowed to deal with any dealer that refuses to heed police warning.

“There is the need for stringent measures to check importation, storage, transportation and sales of explosives with a view to ensuring national security,” he said. “There are serious security challenges in the Northeast, herdsmen invasion in Middle Belt, illegal mining operations in Zamfara and other parts of the country. The police will not fold its hands and watch continuous misuse and misapplication of explosive in the country.’’

Insisting that the police will continue to monitor the sale of explosives in the market, Shehu said: “In as much as it has been conceptualised that commercial explosives are indispensable, and that circulation and importation of such explosives cannot be prevented, but rather can only be monitored by putting some stringent measures in place at ensuring control over illegal use and proliferation of the items, the police will therefore embark on effective monitoring of the market.’’

The commissioner further called on the dealers and stakeholders to provide useful information that would facilitate effective performance of police duties in checkmating the ugly trend.