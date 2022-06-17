From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned politicians, especially those seeking political offices and their supporters not to set the country on fire with their utterances and actions.

It also warned political thugs and miscreants planning to cause havoc during the 2023 general elections to have a rethink or have themselves to blame.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

This is as it has disclosed that several personnel of the armed forces apprehended for conspiring with kidnappers, bandits, terrorists and other criminals elements to jeopardise military operations, were facing court martial in different military formations across the country.

Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, stated this at the Defence Headquarters bi-weekly media briefing, saying the military would not fold its hands and watch miscreants, political thugs and unpatriotic politicians set the country on fire during the 2023 polls.

Irabor, who joined the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Benard Onyeuko at the briefing on updates of military operations conducted across the country in Abuja, advised those contesting for positions and appointments to conduct themselves peacefully as men and women of honour.

He said there would be no position to aspire for if the country was set on fire. He said any political thug caught before,during and after the electioneering processes would be severely dealt with.

The CDS appealed for peace to reign as the nation goes into another major election.

On conspiracy by some military personnel with kidnappers, bandits, terrorists and other criminals elements to jeopardise military operations, the CDS said the accused personnel would be made to face the full wrath of law for being internal saboteurs within the military. He, however, refused to disclose the number of officers undergoing court martial.

On attack on a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State the CDS, said that efforts are in top gear to arrest perpetrators of the dastardly acts and bring them to justice.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .