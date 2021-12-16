From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, not to set Nigeria on fire with his “dirty politicking.”

It also boasted that Nigeria is safer than it was in 2015 before the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Government, through the Minister of Information reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari has done better than his predecessors in tackling insecurity and insurgency in the North East, amidst difficult economic and social conditions.

On Monday, Obasanjo, at a retreat on inclusive security in Abuja, organised by the Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa, said: “President Buhari has done his best. If we are expecting anything more than what he has done or what he is doing, that means we are whipping a dead horse and there is no need…”

He added that military action alone cannot end insurgency.

In its reaction, yesterday, government slammed Obasanjo for disseminating “untruths and fallacious” statements about Buhari’s leadership.

Mohammed, said: “The polity has recently been awash with heightened commentary on the security situation in the country. The commentary has been triggered by genuine concerns in some circles, and crass politicking or sheer absurdity in others.

“Since assuming office in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to make the issue of security a major plank of his administration’s policy. This is not a surprise, considering the fact that the fight against insecurity is one of the three priority areas of the APC-led Federal Government.

“Yes, the security situation has continued to pose a great challenge, but amidst the cacophony of voices – some genuinely concerned about the situation and others ready to exploit it for selfish ends – it is easy to forget where we are coming from.

“Today, we only look at the current situation without wondering what would have been had this president not taken the bull by the horns, as far as security is concerned. With the way insurgents were going before this administration came into office, with their control of a vast swath of land the size of Belgium, with their freewheeling attacks in almost a dozen states, including the Federal Capital Territory, which was hit at least five times, perhaps they could have achieved their aim of declaring an Islamic State in Nigeria, if President Buhari had not acted decisively. After all, in 2014, Boko Haram declared a Caliphate in Gwoza after capturing Bama and Gamboru as well as other towns and villages in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. They installed their own Emirs, collected taxes and flew their flag before the military dislodged them.”

The minister noted that, although banditry and kidnapping had fuelled insecurity across the country, the president has continued to provide “quality leadership in order to ensure that our security agencies decisively tackle the cankerworm of insecurity of any hue. No administration in Nigeria’s recent history has provided the security agencies with the hardware needed to tackle insecurity as that of President Buhari, in addition to raising the morale of our security men and women.

“Only last week, Mr. President commissioned an armada of naval boats and ships in the latest effort to enhance our nation’s maritime security.The army, the air force and the police, among others, have also been receiving modern hardware to strengthen their arsenal…Despite all these, President Buhari has not relented, constantly presiding over meetings of security chiefs to get an update and also issue necessary directives, and not missing any opportunity to offer succour to his countrymen and women, when necessary.

“The skewed narrative in certain quarters that the president has not shown enough empathy is glib talk. The president has also continued to work with our neighbouring countries and indeed our Western partners to tackle insecurity, especially terrorism. With the entire Sahelian region experiencing a devastating surge in terrorist attacks, more so in the wake of the Libyan crisis, it has become even more imperative for Nigeria to step up regional cooperation to more effectively tackle insecurity – and that is what Mr. President has been doing.

“President Buhari has done so much, under very difficult economic and social conditions, to tackle insecurity in our country. Not only has he done so much. President Buhari continues to do much more to keep Nigerians safe. To say he has nothing more to offer is untrue, fallacious and smacks of dirty politicking. By boosting the number and capacity of our fighting forces, Mr. President is putting them in good stead to tackle insecurity not just during the life of his administration but long after he would have left office. President Buhari is leaving a legacy of security, infrastructural development, economic prosperity and social cohesion for Nigeria. This may not seem obvious today, amidst daunting challenges, but posterity will be kind to this President…”

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .