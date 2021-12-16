From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja
The Federal Government has warned former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, not to set Nigeria on fire with his “dirty politicking.”
It also boasted that Nigeria is safer than it was in 2015 before the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Government, through the Minister of Information reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari has done better than his predecessors in tackling insecurity and insurgency in the North East, amidst difficult economic and social conditions.
On Monday, Obasanjo, at a retreat on inclusive security in Abuja, organised by the Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa, said: “President Buhari has done his best. If we are expecting anything more than what he has done or what he is doing, that means we are whipping a dead horse and there is no need…”
He added that military action alone cannot end insurgency.
In its reaction, yesterday, government slammed Obasanjo for disseminating “untruths and fallacious” statements about Buhari’s leadership.
Mohammed, said: “The polity has recently been awash with heightened commentary on the security situation in the country. The commentary has been triggered by genuine concerns in some circles, and crass politicking or sheer absurdity in others.
“Since assuming office in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to make the issue of security a major plank of his administration’s policy. This is not a surprise, considering the fact that the fight against insecurity is one of the three priority areas of the APC-led Federal Government.
“Yes, the security situation has continued to pose a great challenge, but amidst the cacophony of voices – some genuinely concerned about the situation and others ready to exploit it for selfish ends – it is easy to forget where we are coming from.
“Today, we only look at the current situation without wondering what would have been had this president not taken the bull by the horns, as far as security is concerned. With the way insurgents were going before this administration came into office, with their control of a vast swath of land the size of Belgium, with their freewheeling attacks in almost a dozen states, including the Federal Capital Territory, which was hit at least five times, perhaps they could have achieved their aim of declaring an Islamic State in Nigeria, if President Buhari had not acted decisively. After all, in 2014, Boko Haram declared a Caliphate in Gwoza after capturing Bama and Gamboru as well as other towns and villages in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. They installed their own Emirs, collected taxes and flew their flag before the military dislodged them.”
The minister noted that, although banditry and kidnapping had fuelled insecurity across the country, the president has continued to provide “quality leadership in order to ensure that our security agencies decisively tackle the cankerworm of insecurity of any hue. No administration in Nigeria’s recent history has provided the security agencies with the hardware needed to tackle insecurity as that of President Buhari, in addition to raising the morale of our security men and women.
“Only last week, Mr. President commissioned an armada of naval boats and ships in the latest effort to enhance our nation’s maritime security.The army, the air force and the police, among others, have also been receiving modern hardware to strengthen their arsenal…Despite all these, President Buhari has not relented, constantly presiding over meetings of security chiefs to get an update and also issue necessary directives, and not missing any opportunity to offer succour to his countrymen and women, when necessary.
“The skewed narrative in certain quarters that the president has not shown enough empathy is glib talk. The president has also continued to work with our neighbouring countries and indeed our Western partners to tackle insecurity, especially terrorism. With the entire Sahelian region experiencing a devastating surge in terrorist attacks, more so in the wake of the Libyan crisis, it has become even more imperative for Nigeria to step up regional cooperation to more effectively tackle insecurity – and that is what Mr. President has been doing.
“President Buhari has done so much, under very difficult economic and social conditions, to tackle insecurity in our country. Not only has he done so much. President Buhari continues to do much more to keep Nigerians safe. To say he has nothing more to offer is untrue, fallacious and smacks of dirty politicking. By boosting the number and capacity of our fighting forces, Mr. President is putting them in good stead to tackle insecurity not just during the life of his administration but long after he would have left office. President Buhari is leaving a legacy of security, infrastructural development, economic prosperity and social cohesion for Nigeria. This may not seem obvious today, amidst daunting challenges, but posterity will be kind to this President…”
The statements of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo were not only factual but a fair comments and does not warranted an unwise judgemental by any individuals or groups because He has fundamental freedom of expression and right of personal opinion as a citizen while what ever Former President Obasanjo says concerning any government in the world those countries always put His wise counsel to redressed their country political and socioeconomic challenges because they respected Former President Obasanjo democratization roles in Africa as well as His amiable leadership position in global politics but A sicked society called Nigeria always demonstrated symptoms of a sickness of the society instead to see criticism as a medium of a Democratic check and balance of governance they turned those critics to a enemy of the government which raised questions of Who are Truly enemy of government? Is it those that boldly and fearlessly awakening government from areas of their slumber or those that say they should continuing Sleeping endlessly?
Laid Mohammed should remembered that He was the main Critics of Former President Goodluck Jonathan Government while Former President Jonathan demonstrated an absolute Political Maturity during that period as well displayed an unprecedented patriotism by accepting 2015 presidential election defeat these does not mean that the outcome of the election was credible but a prevention of possible post election violence because the then mergered political parties that formed APC were desperate to enter ASO ROCK with CHANGE slogan, now time has tell Nigerians have really experience the type of Changed APC advertised to them therefore Laid Mohammed should stop deluding himself by always don’t want to accept criticism and again understand that Former President Olusegun Obasanjo motives in this regards was in National interest while President Buhari and Former President Obasanjo has same military and political background as far as history is concerns so Laid Mohammed was just a Buffalo Soldier on their matter because Military politics cannot be understandable by civil politics.
Talk is cheap President MB. By claiming security is better now than before, you reaffirm the belief by Nigerians that your administration is delusional, or at best liers. Nigerians know the condition on ground. Ignoring the facts paints you in a very bad light. If I were you, rather than engage in a war of words, I would prove Obasanjo wrong by showing what else you can offer. Your words are becoming meaningless and useless, just noise!