Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has advised both current and former appointees in the state to always appear before investigative panels, when invited.

Ortom gave the advice on Tuesday in Makurdi when the Committee saddled with the responsibility of investigating the current state of the State Teaching Service Board (TSB) presented its report to him.

The governor said that when they fail to make such appearance before investigative panels, they would be doing a lot of disservice to themselves.

“You will be doing yourselves a lot of disservice when you are invited to come and make explanation on an issue or issues concerning you and you fail to turn up.

“The panel avails you the opportunity to come and clear the doubts about you, but if you fail to appear, whatever the outcome may be, it will be assumed right,” he said.

Ortom said that by appearing before such panels, they would have the opportunity to plead for pardon, where necessary, and could be given a second chance.

“I believe in the rule of law. I also believe in following due process. The state government will take a critical look at the findings of the report and take action,” he said.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to Ortom on Education, Dr Sarwuan Tarnongo, intimated the governor of some of the findings.

The adviser said that the board had six directorates which ought to be pruned down to three. (NAN)