Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Methodist Church, Nigeria, Onitsha Diocese, has decried the influx of Almarajai into the southern part of the country warning the Federal Government against plans to nationalise the issue.

The church also called on governors of the South East to be proactive in checkmating the influx of suspected Almajirai and Islamic terrorists into the region.

Bishop of the diocese, Rt. Rev. Biereonwu Onuagha, gave the advice in an address, yesterday, during the church’s 18th Diocesan Synod at St. Andrew’s Methodist Cathedral, Awada, Onitsha, Anambra State.

“The menace of Almajirai which is part and parcel of Islamic religion should not be made a national issue. It’s not proper to distribute the evil perpetuated for centuries to innocent people, who don’t fashion slavery as mode of life. Let the manufacturer of Almajirai enjoy, maintain and keep the Almajirai institution. It is not for national consumption, and any attempt to make it so shall be resisted. If these people are looking for greener pasture, they should go to places they get the green and the pastures,” he said.

According to the prelate, it was not out of place for communities and governments in the region to start combing their surroundings, especially bushes, to dislodge those hiding in such places.