Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The presiding pastor of the Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, Adewale Giwa, says that still living with one’s parents at 35-years-old may hinder one’s prayers.

While addressing his church members on the topic,” The Undiscovered Self”, the cleric said it would be extremely difficult for someone at 35 to achieve his goals while living under his or her parents.

The clergyman, who stated this on Sunday in Akure, pointed out that God fulfilled His covenant with Abraham after he left his parent’s house.

“Many people do not know that Abram married his wife Sarai under his father, Terah. At this time, Abram was 75 years old. The point is that it was when Abram left his father’s house that God changed his name to ‘Abraham’,” the preacher said in his exhortation.

“After the death of his father in Genesis chapter 11, God told Abram to leave his father’s house in Genesis 12 and go to another land. God fulfilled His covenant with Abraham after he left his parent’s home.

“Without putting certain principles into practice, we may fall into the trap of poverty. I left my father’s house at the age of 28 years to become a man. While I was under my parents, they used to buy me clothes and gave me some money anytime I wanted to go out with friends.

“At 28, the first thing I thought was how to go rent a house to become a man. I did not tell my father that I served so many bricklayers in Akure when I was under him. I was able to raise money for myself to rent a house. That day, I called my parents to tell them I was leaving.

“They asked me how I would survive and I told them I would. Life was difficult, but with God I was able to survive. Do not get me wrong, I have not arrived yet but I am content with whatever I have,” he said.

“Life is made up of an infinite amount of choices. Most decisions we make affect our lives. How do you expect a 35-year-old man to plan for his future when all he does is living under his parents and collecting money from them? Some would even marry and have their children under their parents. No wonder some of them believe that they are being attacked by witches,” he added.