Men in western Uganda have expressed concerns that an influx of oil and gas construction workers might steal the attention of their wives and fiancees, Daily Monitor has reported.

The men have asked that companies working in the districts of Hoima and Kikube ensure “families are not disrupted” during the construction of a new oil pipeline.

A report was released reviewing the potential impact of the pipeline, but some men complained at a public hearing that measures were not in place to prevent the workers from breaking up marriages.

Ms Harriet Businge Akiki, a former Woman Parliamentary seat contender from Hoima District, told the Daily Monitor that the men’s fears were understandable. “You find that workers coming here earn higher than the locals,” she said. “Our men can’t compete with them.” She added that it was important to preserve the locapeople’s cultures and values.