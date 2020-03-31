Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Abeokuta Field Office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned the residents of Ogun State not to store petroleum products or engage in panic buying during the state lockdown.

The DPR Operations Controller, Mrs Muinat Bello-Zagi, gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

She said that there was no cause for alarm as all depots were functional, giving the assurance that petroleum products would be available all throughout the 14 days of the lockdown.

She also urged consumers o cooking gas to patronise only licensed plants, while also discouraging transfers and decanting by gas retailers.

Bello-Zagi cautioned people on the use of hand sanitisers, saying they should not use it close to any source of ignition or in the kitchen.

“We’re pleading with our people to shun panic buying and storage of petroleum products in their houses. There’s no reason to do that. There’s enough product and all the depots are loading.

“The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Chairman, Mosimi, Femi Adelaja, has assured us of his members’ commitment to the availability of products.

“People should also desist from buying petrol inside polythene bags or plastic bottles. These are unsafe practices.

“In the course of our surveillance, we’ve also noticed that some people overzealously make use of hand sanitisers. Some even rub it on their body. This is quite unsafe because it contains alcohol which could cause fire incidents,” she said.