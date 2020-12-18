From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has warned that it would deal ruthlessly and decisively with smuggler, who tried to take advantage of the recent reopening of four land borders by the Federal Government.

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced the reopening of Seme and Mufun borders in the South West and Maigatari and Ilela borders in the North West while indicating that others would be reopened soon.

Speaking to the media at the command s headquarters in Kano yesterday, the Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano/Jigawa Command, Comptroller Suleiman Pai Uma, declared that their men are dutifully stationed in all these borders and would certainly ensure that all prohibited items do not by any means, find their way into the country.

He assured that the recent reopening of the borders would not translate to any rest or peace of mind for smugglers in the country as the war against smuggling activities has not changed in any form or status.

On the size of revenue collected, by the command, the controller explained that despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, they have so far collected the sum of N21,118,691, 473.34 as against N20,401,807,965.37 being the command s target for 2020.