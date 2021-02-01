Dissatisfied with the level of compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, particularly among the churches, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned church leaders not to take God’s Grace for granted.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, who spoke at a sensitisation meeting with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on the COVID-19 vaccine expected in Nigeria soon, admitted that the Grace of God has been sufficient for Nigeria as evident in the “low” mortality level from the disease.

“If COVID-19 is a joke as many believe, why is it killing people in advanced nations where they have strong and sophisticated health infrastructures. Britain and America are practically under the siege of COVID-19. The Grace of God we enjoy is making us to take things for granted which ought not to be,” he warned.

As regards the COVID-19 vaccine, CAN president suggested that adequate sanitisation campaign should be done to neutralise fake information and misinformation before the introduction of the vaccine to already afraid Nigerians.

He also suggested that the political leaders be on the vanguard of the sensitisation by taking the vaccine while Nigerians watch them live on national television stations like Channels, AIT and other media platforms.

He warned: “Don’t do it in the secret, don’t go to Aso Rock and do it, we want to see you on Channels, AIT and other media platforms take the vaccine. When people see that we have done it like that, the fear factor will be removed and we will get that breakthrough we are looking for.”