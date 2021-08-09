From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Ibrahim Ali, has cautioned the Fulani community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State to stop taking the law into their hands.

He urged the community leaders to exposed criminal elements among them who are bent on fomenting trouble, killing and destruction of farmlands.

Gen Ali gave the warning on Monday when he visited the Fulani community in Bassa and caution them over attacks that claimed several lives in Jebbu Miango in the Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

‘I have come here to talk to you because of the recent attack that took place in Miango communities which the Fulani are accused of carrying the attack.

‘From now henceforth, I don’t want to hear any form of attack in Bassa Local Government Area. If someone kills your cows, you should report to security agents for prompt action, you are not allowed to attack or kill anybody.

‘I will not take side with any group, I will be fair and just to everybody irrespective of tribe or religion. I admonish you to expose criminal elements among you so that there can be absolute peace.’

Gen Ali presented relief materials to the Fulani community and charged them to be law-abiding citizens.

He had earlier visited and donated relief materials to Jebbu Miango, Tamborong community in Ganawuri and Byei all in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State and sympathised with the people over the destruction of lives, homes and crops in farmlands.

The Deputy Chairman Meyity Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Bassa Local Government Area, Alh Yar’u Idris, appreciated the Commander for the visit and said the fight between the locals and the Fulani has stopped.

‘By the grace of God, the fight between the Fulani and Miango people has stopped. I don’t want anybody to take the law into his hand. We will give the Commander the maximum support for peace in the state,’ he said.

