Gyang Bere, Jos

The Commander of military Special Task Force ‘Operation Safe Haven’ (OPSH), Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, has urged the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State not to take the law into their hands following reports of cattle rustling in the area.

Gen Okonkwo stated this during a peace meeting with MACBAN held at Sector 4 headquarters in Barkin-Ladi.

He appreciated the presence of key leaders of the Association in Barkin-Ladi led by the chairman.

The commander said: “The meeting became imperative to appease the Association and to discuss the way forward and urge them to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their hands.”

Commander Okonkwo noted that appreciable progress has been made in recovering some of the rustled cattle, while steps to recover the remaining are being strategised.

“The state government is aware of your predicament and efforts are being made to address it,” he said.

MACBAN Barkin-Ladi Chairman Alhaji Shuaibu Bayero thanked the Commander Okonkwo for his efforts towards bringing lasting peace to Plateau State since he assumed office.

He appealed to him to facilitate the recovery of the remaining cattl as soon as possible, noting that their livelihoods depend on them.

Bayero stressed that MACBAN members and youths have been cautioned to eschew any form of violence or attacks to address their grievances.