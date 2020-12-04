From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) yesterday warned plotters of violence and public disturbances in Igbo land to discard their plans forthwith.

The group while issuing the warning made it clear that pro Biafra organizations and heir people have no intention or plan for any protest or demonstration in Igbo land next week or during the Christmas season.

In a statement issued by MASSOB National Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel, the group disclosed that it received intelligence report that enemies of Ndigbo were planning to use hired thugs to stage violent protest that would cause chaos and cause military invasion of the region.

The statement reads in parts, “MASSOB received an intelligence report through Biafra Intelligence Agency (BIA) that hired and sponsored thugs are being mobilized to cause violence civil unrest through an organized protest that will throw Igbo land into an unprecedented chaos and military invasion.

“MASSOB reveals that our enemies planned to use the anticipated pro Biafra protest to cause more devastative destruction of lives and properties of Ndigbo in this yuletide season.

“They knew that the month of December and Christmas season is very important to Ndigbo because of our numerous festivities and homecomings. The sponsors of the protest are planning to create tension and feelings of insecurity in Igbo land which will frustrate the homecoming of our people for the Christmas festivals and reunification of kinsmen.”

The group under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu therefore, warned all the pro Biafra organizations not to allow themselves to be used in any act that would jeopardize the lives and properties of Ndigbo.

“Ndigbo have not yet recovered from the Obigbo bloody massacre, the city of Aba, Onitsha, Enugu, Abakiliki and Owerri are yet to recover from the destruction of government and peoples properties including all the killings and destruction of our infrastructural establishments associated with the EndSARS protest.

“MASSOB warns that commercial atmosphere of our people should not be disturbed. We shall never allow perpetrators of violence to hold Igbo land to ransom, we can no longer allow bloodsuckers to continue in their business of rendering young children to a fatherless state. Igbo land can never be sacrificed for selfish interest of some bloodsuckers who have no investment or developmental projects in Igbo land.

“MASSOB warns hired thugs and perpetrators of violence not to engage in any act of disguised protest or demonstration in Igbo land. Our people need peaceful atmosphere to flourish in their businesses in this yuletide season.”

The group further warned the sponsors and planners of the said violent protest to stay off Igbo land.