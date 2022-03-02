From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Christian minister, Pastor Felix Prize Aluko, has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan not to trade off the divine mandate of becoming the next president of the country on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Five months ago, Pastor Prize Aluko had prophetically declared that the former president will return to Aso Rock as the next president on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although there is wide speculation that the former president is being lured into the APC with a presidential ticket on a silver platter, as the clock inches closer to the 2023 presidential election, Jonathan himself is yet to officially announce his intention to contest the presidential polls or defect to the APC.

Aluko, who is the lead pastor of the Resurrected Assembly (GROM), Abuja, had prophesied that God revealed to him that Jonathan was coming back in 2023 to redeem the country and correct the mistakes of the past.

The cleric however predicated the fulfilment of his prophecy on the condition that Jonathan decamped from his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Pastor Aluko who revealed this prophecy to Daily Sun said: ‘The Lord has said that his (Jonathan) chapter in the PDP has been closed and a new chapter of his political journey has been opened, not in the PDP, but in APC. That he has to align himself with the purpose and will of God for his life to be able to fulfil his presidential mandate.

‘God allowed him to move out of the presidential seat for the purpose of training him on the aspect of the things He wanted him to do. Now that God is bringing him back, he will be able to fulfil that purpose.

‘That Jonathan should not listen to distractors but that he should move out from their crowd and follow God’s counsel. That the finger of God is pointing at him to become the Nigerian President come 2023. And that can only be fulfilled if he decides to follow the will of God and leave the political party where he is now, and move to the APC.’

In his fresh call on Jonathan to throw his hat into the 2023 presidential ring, Aluko said this will be his last clear opportunity to rule the country and therefore, should not let it slip away from his own hands.

‘Jonathan should not dilly-dally for too long on the issue but take the bull by the horn by immediately moving into the APC where the key to the fulfilment of his presidential ambition lies.

‘God said to me that this is the set time for his return to Aso Rock. He should not allow public opinion to scare him away from his divine mandate. That he is the only qualified presidential candidate among other aspirants.

‘He is the person who will unite a country, which has been seriously polarised along religious and ethnic lines since Buhari took over in 2015. He will be like a compromise candidate [who] will be accepted generally.

‘So, this is the only clear opportunity for him to fulfil his presidential ambition as there won’t be any other such opportunity in the future,’ Aluko said.

President Buhari had in the 2015 election defeated Mr Jonathan, ending 16 years of PDP rule in a massive campaign that painted the Jonathan administration as corrupt and clueless.