From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

North East chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised political parties, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to have a rethink on its plan to field Muslim-Muslim candidates and consider a Christian from the north as vice presidential candidate so they can stand a better chance of victory in the forthcoming general elections.

It also tasked the ruling party not to go the way of Chief MKO Abiola and his SDP in the 1993 presidential election in which his party fielded candidates from same religion.

Vice Chairman, North East Zonal Chapter of CAN, Dr. Innocent Rubiruka Solomon, in a statement, yesterday, said the decision to field candidates of same religion is capable of causing disaffection and acrimony among Nigerians.

He asked the parties not be deceived to think they can win election without the input of Christians in the North and therefore choose to go with a Muslim-Muslim ticket, insisting that political parties must avoid the pitfall of setting Nigeria’s religious communities into political blocks that may result in religious disharmony in the country.

“Such decision is precarious, and no political party should try it. Ask those who tried it in the past either deliberately, consciously or ignorantly without knowing the consequences thereof on the Nigerian State and the future of the nation. Ask them what happened after the election was won. Ask them if the mandate that was won became a reality. Ask them whether they ruled the nation with that kind of discriminatory and divisive arrangement that was concocted?

“Have we asked why the election adjudged to be the most credible in the democratic history of Nigeria and yet its government was not to be? Have we ever cared to know the mystery behind the annulment? Could it just be that the former military leader, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, just on his own decided to do the impossible? Was it not something beyond his control, a mystery no mortal could explain?

“Nigeria, as a result of that annulment passed through one of its most critical and difficult period in history which eventually led to the death of one of Nigeria’s illustrious leader, a remarkable personality who died in custody in an attempt to recover the mandate. Our political leaders must need to learn from mistakes of the past or we will further the nation away from peace stability and progress.

“…Religion is to guide the people and the nation and not to set the people against each other. Political decisions must be fair and just. Democracy must be all inclusive. Christians, Muslims and people of all faith must be duly recognised and carried along. Christian-Christian ticket or Muslim-Muslim ticket is not in the interest of a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria,” the CAN leader said.

