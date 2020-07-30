The Benin Traditional Council, yesterday, expressed dismay over the unruly behaviour of some youths when Edo State governor, Mr. Goodwin Obaseki, led other PDP governors and party chieftains to the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II in Benin City last Saturday.

The Council, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Frank Irabor, stressed that “the Benin throne is not partisan”.

It recalled that the Oba warmly welcomed the august visitors led by Governor Obaseki, adding that the meeting was cordial.

“The meeting was cordial. During the meeting, the Oba recalled the warm reception accorded him by Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Aminu Tambuwal when he paid a ‘Thank You’ visit to both states. The courtesy of the esteemed august visitors to the monarch ended very well.

“We were therefore surprised to hear later that there was an incident outside the Palace, directly in front of Oredo Local Government Secretariat. His Royal Majesty condemns this unruly behaviour that occurred in front of the Palace.

“We wish to emphasise once more that the Benin Throne is not partisan.

“The BTC uses this medium to advise all political party members not to turn Edo State into a war zone because of gubernatorial ambition.

“His Royal Majesty is committed to peace and tranquility in the state and, peaceful upcoming gubernatorial election”, the statement said.

Recall that several persons were injured and vehicles damaged, following a clash between supporters of Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress at the front of the palace of the Oba of Benin when Obaseki led other PDP governors on a courtesy visit ahead of the flag off of the party’s campaign last Saturday.