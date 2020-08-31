Magnus Eze, Enugu

An Igbo socio-cultural group, Nzuko Umunna and the Registered Trustees Country Director of Christian Network and Community Development, Sam Amadi, have given Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi four weeks ultimatum to constitute judicial commission of inquiry into the recent killing of Igbo youths in Emene, Enugu State.

Persons suspected to be state security officials had, on August 23, opened fire on unarmed youths, who were having various physical exercise/trainings in Emene, Enugu State and massacred them in cold blood.

The group, in a letter to the governor, dated August 27, said the unprovoked attack and murder of innocent and unarmed indigenes of Enugu has caused unrest within Enugu and its environs as the citizens were living in fear of who may be the next victim.

The letter written on their behalf by their counsel, Edwin Anikwem, noted that it was one of his primary responsibilities as the chief security officer of the state to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

“In view of the above, we urge the governor to set up a judicial commission of inquiry as provided under the Enugu State Commission of Inquiry Law, Laws of Enugu State 2004 to ascertain the immediate and remote cause(s) of the persons involved in the aforementioned killings at Emene, Enugu State, recommend appropriate sanctions to be meted out to persons identified to be related with the massacre and also proffer solutions on how to prevent future occurrence in the state.

“It is our belief the execution of the above request will help to restore peace among citizens of Enugu State and its environs, especially Emeni where the incident occurred.”