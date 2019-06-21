Former Super Eagles’ winger, Finidi George has cautioned both players and handlers of the senior national team not to get complacent ahead of their opening match against Burundi at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, AOIFootball.com reported.

Speaking exclusively to AOIFootball.com, the 1994 AFCON winner reiterated that there are no minnows in African football because, every team coming into the competition has a mentality of trying to win it.

“On paper, Nigeria should beat Burundi, but we have seen time and time again that there are no underdogs in a tournament like this. The players are always prepared, but we will see that in the coming days.

“They should play compact in attack and defence to recoup the ball whenever we lose it.

The quicker we win back the ball after losing it, the more determined and dominant we will become during the course of the match. If we don’t do that, it will be a 50-50 chance for both teams,” Finidi concluded.

Having been drawn in Group B, three-time champion, Nigeria will begin her quest for a fourth continental crown when the players file out against Burundi on Saturday at the 20,000 capacity Alexandria Stadium in Egypt.