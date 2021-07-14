Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Uche Ugwoji, has cautioned critics to stop using the presumed depth of candidates’ pockets to predict who would win the poll.

This, according to him, was because Anambra has not been staked out for sale to the highest bidder.

He advised that it’d be better to discuss critical issues affecting the state such as lack of infrastructure, bad governance, poor waste management and others rather than dissipate energy discussing personalities.

Ugwoji, however, made it clear that he has the financial muscle to execute the election as he could match his counterparts in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Mr Valentine Ozigbo respectively.

“We all have the financial power. All of us have our means of livelihood. When you talk about financial power, you don’t know who I am. You don’t know me very well.

“I am not making noise. I have told you that I am prepared and all of us are men. So, when we go to the field, we will now know who the masses will choose”, Ugwoji said.

