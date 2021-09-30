By Bimbola Oyesola

Organised Labour has warned Nigerian Governors now divided under the Northern and the Southern governors against using the 2023 election from unleashing fresh dimensions of intractable and internecine security crises in Nigeria.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, who spoke during the NLC roundtable on social protection cover for workers in Abuja, yesterday cautioned political leaders, especially the Northern and the Southern governors not to take action or make statements that would polarise the country.

Wabba said statement from governors on the issue of power shift could cause disunity, anarchy in the country that is already tensed.

“A few weeks ago, precisely on the 5th of July 2021, the Southern Governors Forum met in Lagos and demanded that power must go to the South in 2023. Just recently, precisely last Monday, 27th September 2021, the Northern Governors Forum met in Kaduna and made a counter demand that power must remain in the North.

The NLC President said it is indeed sad and unfortunate that the politicians find the time and nerve to discuss 2023 when 2021 presents a foreboding cloud of insecurity, social tensions and general despondency manifest in our empty kitchens, unsafe streets and overflowing IDP Camps.

“We warn that such statements show utter disregard for the cruel predicament and sufferings of ordinary Nigerians and workers struggling with the pains of broken politics and governance dysfunction in our country.

“The 2023 elections must not be used as an excuse to unleash fresh dimensions of intractable and internecine security crises in Nigeria.”

He said it was glaring that the leaders are after their own selfish interest rather than the interest of the whole country, warning that unless this is quickly addressed, there is danger every where.

“It is so unfortunate that the people that are expected to unite us are the one trying to divide us. It is also very unfortunate that they are already discussing 2023 election when the challenges on ground are still enormous.

“We warn that these careless statement , action by these leaders can disintegrates Nigeria. 2023 must not be used as an excuse to gain the confidence of their followers. There are so many challenges to be addressed.

“The ways thing are going, if they don’t retrace their steps and look at the interest of our country , I see danger ahead. From all intends and purposes everybody is looking for his own interests.”

He lamented that the shedding of innocent blood on a daily basis will call for vengeance, noting that this is something that should be of concern to the leaders.

“This is something that should prick their hearts. They should think of the next generation, “Wabba said.

He called for a new social contract, including universal social protection coverage from the political class to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

Ayuba said social protection was a fundamental human rights intended to set minimum social security floor, alleviate poverty and provide economic security for all.

He said that there was the need to build social protection coverage to avert more people going into robbery, banditry, prostitution and kidnapping for ransom.

The NLC president pointed out that the emergence of COVID-19 had further exposed inequalities and significant gaps in social protection coverage.

”More than four million people, representing 53 per cent of the global population are unprotected against social shocks.

”With 17. 4 per cent social protection cover, Africa has the least social protection coverage for its citizens leaving most Africans vulnerable to economic shocks, poverty, hunger and illiteracy,” he said.

Wabba noted that social protection coverage was essential for human security and social justice; and was the foundation for peaceful societies.

He also decried the issue of housing deficit, inadequate health care services and how to increase public confidence in Contributory Pension Scheme.

Speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, in his address at the event said any politician that does not have the interest of the workers at heart is on the wrong side.

He said social protection is one of the key responsibility of the government, adding that this has a connection with food, security, living wage employment and general welfare of the citizens.

