Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration to stop using COVID-19 pandemic as gateway for corrupt profiteering and fleecing the treasury.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, to react to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Sunday broadcast, described his speech as disappointing, curious and scandalous.

The party laments the financial opacity surrounding this fight amidst the disclosure by Governor Obaseki that over N1 billion has been expended on the fight against COVID-19 and provision of palliatives to over 50,000 vulnerable Edo people.

“The reality is that there are allegations of diversion of palliatives to vulnerable citizens which is frustrating the commitment by the people and other well-meaning groups in the overall effort to combat the spread of the scourge in our state,” the party said.