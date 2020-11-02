Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani, has warned proponents of restructuring not to use it as an alibi to heighten tension in the country.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Usani, who doubles as President General of Eastern Nigeria Peoples Assembly (ENPA), said restructuring does not begin and end with the geo-spatial delineation of landscape as some persons tend to convey.

“The subject of restructuring, which is being canvassed as Nigeria’s ultimate panacea, should not not be used to infuse further tension in our geo-politics. In the complex advance of tiers of government, it is not also a proposition of a system of political nomenclature, albeit, possibly inclusive,” he said.

Harping on the #EndSARS protest, which crippled economic activities, he said the agitation, “has projected the feelings of Nigerians in profound and clear terms, but this is only a micro segment of the governance scope and ethical fabric of our nation.

“The Nigeria public now knows that the youths are a virile force, which interprets hope for the future of our country.

“The #EndSARS protests have provoked an intriguing war of conscience in all segments of our society.

Our future will, therefore, depend on how this conscionable war is resolved; whether it weighs on the side of conscience toward God or personal sense of self-elation. It is unfortunate that the demonstrations have assumed dimensions that hurt the very intents of organised agitation through activities of violent breaches.