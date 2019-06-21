Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has told residents not to victimise any Fulani herder doing legitimate businesses in the state.

The government advised the populace to be cautious of their actions to be able to distinguish herders that are pursuing their means of livelihood legally and peacefully from those that are perpetrating evils.

The government revealed that it has approved the appointment of Prince Alexander Adebukola Aina as the new Owa of Oke Oro in Ijero local government area of the state.

Information Commissioner, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, said in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, that part of the security strategies of government has been that all residents must be vigilant and report strange faces to security for prompt action.

“The government has no problem with Fulani herders doing legitimate businesses. Our people must know that we have the Ekiti anti-grazing law in place and it shall be applied when necessary.”

Olumilua said the council also approved the contract for the completion of Oba Adejugbe market in Ado Ekiti, construction of internal roads at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital and additional upgrading of the Technical College, Ado Ekiti.

As part of the efforts to boost food production, Olumilua said government has approved the clearing of 1,500 hectares of land across five local government areas in partnership with multinational agencies for direct investment.

On government’s commitment to improve the health sector, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, said Ekiti has 320 health centres, clarifying that 177 of them were being concentrated on to give healthcare delivery across the wards in the state.

Yaya-Kolade said the state would introduce universal healthcare insurance scheme under the Kayode Fayemi-led government to bolster health sector and elongate life expectancies of the citizens.

Commissioner for Education, Mr. Foluso Daramola, said the government will implement reports of the visitation panels sent by Fayemi to examine facilities at the state-owned higher institutions to enhance qualitative education in Ekiti.