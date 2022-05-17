Diversity Bridge Builders Collective (DBBC), a coalition of advocates for true inclusion, zero prejudice and peaceful co-existence, has said Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, should not be vilified over the heinous murder of Deborah Yakubu by irate Muslim youths.

Apart from the curfew, other measures initiated by the governor, aimed at addressing the matter, are said to be afoot in the state.

DBBC in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Fend Mancha, condemned what has been happening in Sokoto since the sad incident, especially the tendency in some quarters to turn the protest into a violent riot and wanton destruction of property.

He said though Governor Tambuwal is a politician with presidential ambition, the developing incident in his state should not be politicked in an attempt to either hurt his aspiration or used to secure political capital by political adversaries to the detriment of the people.

Mancha said religious matters in the North are always delicate and sensitive and must be handled with tact and utmost diplomacy, else they lead to more grave problems of catastrophic dimension that may not be in the interest of the people.

“So, it implores the people to be more circumspect, in making inflammatory conjectures and utterances, but rather appreciate the efforts of the governor, rally round him and the people of Sokoto State in pursuit of lawful resolution of the issues.”

Manch said the steps taken so far by the governor in declaring a 24-hour curfew and other steps, in conjunction with religious leaders in the state to prevent further breakdown of law and order, should be supported and commended, just as Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Kukah, and Northern Governors’ Forum, have done in their respective statements.

Mancha insisted that while it is the responsibility of government to protect lives and property of the citizenry, “security in our society, should be the business of everyone, because every act of insecurity affects everyone in the society, either directly or indirectly.

“We must, therefore, not play politics with the security and peace of the people. What has happened is of grave concern to every well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of faith. And we think this is the time for all of us to talk to our conscience and preach the true message of love, peaceful co-existence, respect for one another and tolerance,” Mancha said.