Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman of Council of Chiefs, Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammad Illiyasu-Bashar, has warned the general public not to consult native doctors for treatment of patients infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The native ruler, who gave the advice in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, noted that people should be wary of native doctors claiming to have native medicine for the cure of the virus.

“We should be very careful with native doctors’ claims of medication and curing formula of the COVID-19 virus. Only a fool can’t heed to advise by the appropriate authorities and preventive measures at the expense of native doctors. As we know the virus has no cure and medicine yet,” he said.

“Many native doctors will surface with claims that they have formula for cure and medicine in order to take advantage of the foolish and vulnerable.

“The appropriate authorities have been campaigning and sensitising people on preventive measures. We should listen to them and heed to their messages as they are experts and professionals in the medical calling,” he said.

The Emir noted that the public must also seek forgiveness over past sins, as a measure to prevent the deadly disease from spreading in the country.

“This virus has no cure yet and may be a divine punishment on us because of our sins. Our people should go back to God. We should repent from all our sins so that God can put away this virus.

“Most of these diseases are due to the violation of God’s rules and commandments, hence people should fear God and adhere to His rules,” the Emir stated.

He also urged parents to use the opportunity of shelter-in-place order by governments to inculcate good moral values in their children.

“This is also an opportunity to move closer to our children, teach them good moral values and draw their attention to God’s commandment so as to strengthen their faith and belief,” he advised.