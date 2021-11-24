From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday urged the people of Kaduna State not to vote for the major opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, saying that doing so would set the state and country backwards.

Governor El-Rufai urged the Kaduna people to rally round and vote for the person he would endorse as his successor in 2023.

The governor berated former senators Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi, whose actions, he said, had retarding the growth and development of the state.

‘May Almighty Allah’s wrath befall them,’ Governor El-Rufai prayed, amidst a thunderous Amen in the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Gymnasium Hall, where hundreds had gathered for the lauch of the New Finance Function for the state.

‘Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi’s action had retarded growth and development in the state, but come 2023 people should be wary of who they vote to avoid bringing in elements that are enemies of Kaduna state who should be cursed,’ he added.

Govenror El-Rufai pointed to the just completed ultra-modern Kawo bridge, saying credit should not be given to him alone but to the lawmakers who assured the project had legislative backing, and also to the people of Kaduna who have supported his administration.

