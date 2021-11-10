“President Buhari never supported the electoral heist of June 26 called on party primary. Having been a victim of electoral malfeasance in the country in times past, President Buhari encouraged aggrieved persons to seek justice as he always does. To President Buhari, I say a big thank you for allowing the enabling environment for Anambrarians to excercize their franchise,” he noted.

Addressing the APC candidate, Barr Madu said: “To most distinguished Senator Andy Uba, I know that by now you can understand that you can fool some people sometimes but cannot always fool all the people all the time.

“You were running an imaginary governorship race, deceiving the faint-hearted and the gullible. You were never a candidate in the just concluded elections with your fake phone calls to your imaginary presidency.

“No sane Anambrarian would have supported you to come and continue the destruction of Anambra state with the events of 2003 still on our minds. You wasted eight good years in the Senate, could not go back to my constituency to encourage anybody to vote for you.

“You didn’t give employment to any person neither is there any project attracted to us by your stay in the senate. Furthermore I know by now you should appreciate some of us that told you straight to your face that you cannot win the election in Anambra state.

“You were still living in the past. Nigeria has moved on from the previous style of INEC conducting elections which enabled you to go to the Senate in the first place.

“Today votes count. I am not also expecting the most Distinguished Senator Andy Uba to congratulate Prof Chukwuma Soludo, the winner of the just concluded governorship election. Your congratulations are inconsequential as you were not a candidate in the elections and the courts will confirm so in due time. I want to advice you not to bother wasting time and resources going to seek redress in any court of law,” Barr Madu warned.

Throwing his weight behind the governor-elect, he said: “To Prof Charles Soludo, I say a big congratulations. To whom much is given, much is expected. Our people overwhelmingly voted for you. Do not disappoint NDI ANAMBRA.”