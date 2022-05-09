With more aspirants joining the 2023 presidential race under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has advised delegates to vote wisely at the upcoming presidential primary.

Addressing delegates in Edo State, he urged them not to be carried away with the bevy of aspirants but to stay focused on the goal of voting a credible, experienced and performing aspirant like himself to fly the party flag at the 2023 presidential elections.

“Politicians will come to ask for your votes, but please, as South South people, as politicians, as good people of Nigeria, don’t waste your votes. The problem with politicians is you. The elites have shown you that they are here to ‘chop money’ and you allow them. They will bring money here and say you should vote for them, and nobody will care to ask ‘what was he before now, what is his performance?’ The economy they want to come and manage, how have they performed? Ask me as Minister for Transport, I’m working hard to make sure Lagos-Calabar rail line begins and it will come through Benin. I can account for my part. So, when those in charge of the economy come to you for votes, ask them how they have managed the economy. As I’m here, ask me.”

He harped on the importance of having an electable candidate to win the presidency, adding that he has a wealth of experience and history of project delivery to show from his time as governor of Rivers State and now as minister.