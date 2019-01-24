A member of the Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Abia State, Chief Sam Nkire, has assured the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of landslide victory in the South East.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, IMo State, on the sideliens of the PDP South East rally, Chief Nkire said Atiku needed not to worry about victory in the region, as, according to him, “it is the people of the S outh East who have called Atiku to come and save them from hunger and poverty and not the other way round.”

Nkire, who was a campaign manager of the Obasanjo/Atiku presidential election of 2003, said with Atiku as president of Nigeria, half of the country’s many problems would be solved within four years.

According to Chief Nkire, Nigeria’s problems are not only joblessness, poverty and insecurity but includes poor external image which could be best tackled by Atiku in the present circumstances.

He described Atiku as a man whose time has come, and added that he is the most suited to get the job done, “sieving through the pack of other aspirants.

He said only Atiku possesses what it takes to confront and defeat the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, “who visited Nigerians with so much pain and misery during his time.”