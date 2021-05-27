From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned Nigeria not to allow another crisis compound the already precarious condition caused by the COVID-19 for children.

In a statement by UNICEF country director, Peter Hawkins, to commemorate the Children’s Day celebration in Nigeria, yesterday, the organisation lamented that the decade-long progress it had made for children in Nigeria had been threatened by coronavirus pandemic. It also raised the concern on recent cases of rising poverty, growing inequality and violence against children, saying if allowed to fester, it would compound the woes of children when added to the havoc by COVId-19.

Said Hawkins: “It has been a challenging year for us all with the COVID-19 pandemic,not least of all, Nigeria’s children, and I want to commend efforts at all levels of Nigerian government and society to protect education, health, and protection services in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.

“As we rightfully celebrate Nigerian children today, let us also remember that the COVID-19 crisis has been a child rights crisis in Nigeria and around the world. Poverty is rising, inequality is growing, and the pandemic has often disrupted the essential services that secure the health, education and protection of children and young people. The longer the pandemic goes on, the more intense the impact on women and children.”

The statement pointed out that violence has been perpetrated against one in four Nigerian children, while one in three Nigerian girls are sexually abused. “This has only increased during the pandemic. On this Children’s Day, let us all agree that we cannot let one crisis compound another. The pandemic is threatening decades of progress we have made for children. Today of all days, we must commit to reinforce the protection mechanisms for all children.”