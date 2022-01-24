From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians not to write off Nigeria’s Super Eagles Football Team following their loss to Tunisia on Sunday in Garoua, Cameroon.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari who was reacting to the loss, said that “although the team did not live up to our expectations in the tournament, both officials and players deserve commendation for the tough fight they put up.

‘They gave everyone the confidence that they were up to it, and I am sure it was something they could have achieved. Nonetheless, we should not write them off,’ the president said.

President Buhari urged Nigerians to encourage the players to do better next time, especially in view of the World Cup qualification matches that have been lined up for them.

He directed the football authorities in the country to undertake a critical assessment on the Eagles’ performance at the Cup of Nations tournament and encouraged the general public to send their suggestions to the Nigeria Football Federation so that it will reflect and plan well for a better outing in the forthcoming World Cup competition.