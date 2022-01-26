By Bunmi Ogunyale

President Mohammed Buhari has charged the Super Eagles on improved performance against the Black Stars of Ghana when both sides square up in the fast-approaching 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs.

Against the backdrop of the team’s ouster from 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, the President believes the team can be encouraged to performance better in their future engagements.

His words; “Even though the Super Eagles did not live up to our expectations in the AFCON match, they all; officials and players alike, deserve commendation for the tough fight they put up.

“Indeed they gave everyone the confidence that they were up to it, and I am sure it was something they could have achieved. Nonetheless, we should not write them off.

“What we should all do instead, as Nigerians, is to encourage them to bounce back and do better next time.

“I have directed the football authorities to undertake a critical assessment of the AFCON performance, to enable better outcomes in the future, starting with the forthcoming World Cup qualification matches”

“I am also using this opportunity to urge the general public to send your suggestions to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), so that they can reflect and plan well for a better outing in the World Cup.”